Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.