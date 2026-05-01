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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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