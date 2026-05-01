Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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