Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 22

Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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