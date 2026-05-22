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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Brewers On May 22

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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