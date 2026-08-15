Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 15
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.