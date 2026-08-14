Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 14

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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