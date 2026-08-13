Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 13

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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