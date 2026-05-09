Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Braves On May 9

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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