Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Braves On May 10
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.