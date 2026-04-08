Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 8

Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.