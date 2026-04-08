Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 8
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Ohtani has -144 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.