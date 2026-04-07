Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Blue Jays On April 7
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +220 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 1.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.