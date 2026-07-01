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Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers • #17 LF

Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Athletics On July 1

Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +186 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Athletics while giving up hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shohei Ohtani

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