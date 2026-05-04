Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 4

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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