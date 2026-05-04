Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 4
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.
The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.