Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Angels On May 15
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.