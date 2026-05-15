Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Angels On May 15

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.