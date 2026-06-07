Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 7

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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