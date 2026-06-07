Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 7
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.