Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 6

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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