Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 5

Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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