Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 5
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 6-2 with a 0.74 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up two hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.