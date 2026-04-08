Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Yankees On April 8

Langeliers is hitting for a .275 BA, .326 OBP and .650 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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