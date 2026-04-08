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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Yankees On April 8

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .275 BA, .326 OBP and .650 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .976, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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