Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On White Sox On July 12

Langeliers is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 51 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

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