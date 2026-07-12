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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On White Sox On July 12

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 51 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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