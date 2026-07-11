Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .328 OBP and .482 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 51 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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