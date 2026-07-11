FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 11

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .260 BA, .328 OBP and .482 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 51 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News