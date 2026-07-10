Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 10

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .331 OBP and .487 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 51 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Tigers.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.