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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On July 10

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .331 OBP and .487 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 51 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Tigers.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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