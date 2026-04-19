Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face White Sox On April 19

Langeliers is hitting for a .325 BA, .393 OBP and .600 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .993, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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