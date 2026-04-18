Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against White Sox On April 18

Langeliers is hitting for a .320 BA, .386 OBP and .613 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .999, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-3) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

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