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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .497 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 55 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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