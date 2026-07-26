Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .332 OBP and .497 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 55 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.