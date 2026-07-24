Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Twins On July 24

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .333 OBP and .497 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 55 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Zebby Matthews (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.