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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Tigers On July 9

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .261 BA, .326 OBP and .487 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 51 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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