Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Tigers On July 8

Langeliers is hitting for a .264 BA, .330 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 51 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.