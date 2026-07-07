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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Tigers On July 7

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .264 BA, .328 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 51 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tarik Skubal (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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