Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Tigers On July 7

Langeliers is hitting for a .264 BA, .328 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 51 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tarik Skubal (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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