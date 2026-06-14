FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Rockies On June 14

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +186 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .281 BA, .344 OBP and .539 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News