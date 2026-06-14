Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Rockies On June 14

Langeliers is hitting for a .281 BA, .344 OBP and .539 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.

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