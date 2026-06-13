Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Rockies On June 13

Langeliers is hitting for a .281 BA, .343 OBP and .540 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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