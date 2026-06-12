Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Langeliers is hitting for a .283 BA, .345 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 44 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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