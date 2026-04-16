Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Rangers On April 16

Langeliers is hitting for a .304 BA, .351 OBP and .609 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .960, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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