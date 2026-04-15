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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 15

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .297 BA, .348 OBP and .563 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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