Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Rangers On April 15

Langeliers is hitting for a .297 BA, .348 OBP and .563 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.

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