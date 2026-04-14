Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Rangers On April 14

Langeliers is hitting for a .306 BA, .338 OBP and .581 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .919 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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