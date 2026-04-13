Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 13

Langeliers is hitting for a .293 BA, .328 OBP and .586 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored nine runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.