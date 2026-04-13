Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On April 13
Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will take on the Texas Rangers at Sutter Health Park, on Monday, April 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Langeliers is hitting for a .293 BA, .328 OBP and .586 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored nine runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.
Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.