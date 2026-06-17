Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Pirates On June 17

Langeliers is hitting for a .279 BA, .342 OBP and .529 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .871, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

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