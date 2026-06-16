Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Pirates On June 16
Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Langeliers is hitting for a .280 BA, .344 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.