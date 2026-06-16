Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Pirates On June 16

Langeliers is hitting for a .280 BA, .344 OBP and .535 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .880, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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