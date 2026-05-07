Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Phillies On May 7

Langeliers is hitting for a .336 BA, .390 OBP and .627 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 2, when he went 3 for 5 with two home runs and three RBIs against the Guardians.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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