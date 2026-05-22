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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Padres On May 22

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .321 BA, .394 OBP and .576 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .970, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (3-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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