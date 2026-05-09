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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 9

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .333 BA, .385 OBP and .625 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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