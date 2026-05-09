Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Orioles On May 9

Langeliers is hitting for a .333 BA, .385 OBP and .625 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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