Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Orioles On May 8

Langeliers is hitting for a .338 BA, .391 OBP and .640 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.031, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Kyle Bradish (1-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

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