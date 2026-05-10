Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Orioles On May 10

Langeliers is hitting for a .340 BA, .391 OBP and .626 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

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