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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Nationals On July 19

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will face the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 53 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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