Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Nationals On July 19

Langeliers is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 53 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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