Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Nationals On July 18

Langeliers is hitting for a .257 BA, .323 OBP and .489 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 53 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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