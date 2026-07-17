Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Nationals On July 17

Langeliers is hitting for a .257 BA, .324 OBP and .483 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 52 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the White Sox.

Cade Cavalli (5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.

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