Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 12

Langeliers is hitting for a .296 BA, .333 OBP and .611 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored nine runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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