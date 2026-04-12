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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 12

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .296 BA, .333 OBP and .611 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored nine runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.80 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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