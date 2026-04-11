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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 11

Shea Langeliers and the Athletics will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .286 BA, .327 OBP and .612 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .939 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-1) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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