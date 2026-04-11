Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 11

Langeliers is hitting for a .286 BA, .327 OBP and .612 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .939 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-1) takes the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season.

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