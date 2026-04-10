Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Mets On April 10

Langeliers is hitting for a .289 BA, .333 OBP and .644 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .978, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Yankees.

The Mets will send Clay Holmes (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

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