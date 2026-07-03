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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 3

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will take on the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +200 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .265 BA, .330 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 51 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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