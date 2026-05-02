Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Guardians On May 2

Langeliers is hitting for a .326 BA, .383 OBP and .581 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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