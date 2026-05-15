Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Giants On May 15

Langeliers is hitting for a .340 BA, .397 OBP and .623 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.020, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-4) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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