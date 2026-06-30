Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Dodgers On June 30

Langeliers is hitting for a .263 BA, .330 OBP and .492 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 49 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (9-2) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.71 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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